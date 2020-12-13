Karnataka transport employees call off their three-day strike; Bus services resume

How and where to check Karnataka PGCET 2020 result

Bengaluru, Dec 13: Karnataka transport employees on Sunday called off their three-day strike after fruitful talks with state government.

Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been on strike since Thursday demanding salaries on par with state government staff among others.

The protesters were demanding salaries equivalent to the state government employees and compensation similar to the COVID-19 warriors in the event of death due to coronavirus.

The state has been witnessing back-to-back protests for the past five days since December 8.

Earlier it was the farmers' agitation and now the transport employees' strike.