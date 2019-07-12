Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 likely by month end

Bengaluru



By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The supplementary exam was conducted in June 2019. Last year the supplementary exam result was declared on July 19. The result is expected to be declared by July , but there is no official confirmation on the same. Officials say that they would announce the date soon.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 2019. The results were declared on April 30 and the pass percentage was 73.7. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam result 2019:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout