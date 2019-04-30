  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka SSLC result 2019 to be declared today, time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 30: The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result would be declared today at 12 noon.

    Karnataka SSLC result 2019 to be declared today, check time here

    Last year the result was declared in the first week of May. The results would have been declared a bit earlier, but officials have been busy with poll duty as Karnataka votes on April 18.

    This year, the evaluators would need to upload the marks online. While in the SSLC 2018 Supplementary Exam this pattern was found to be successful, the board has however said for the PU results, the marks would be uploaded both in the manual as well as the online system. The intention is to reduce the number of errors while uploading the marks. The exams were conducted in March 2018. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: How to download

    • Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the SSLC result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download Results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka sslc results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue