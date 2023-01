Karnataka new Covid-19 guidelines: Masks mandatory at public spaces, New Year celebrations can go on till 1 am

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 02: Senior Lingayat pontiff and famous Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swamiji (81), of the Jnana Yogashram passed away at his ashram in Vijayapura.

His mortal remains will be kept at Sainik school grounds on Tuesday, over 10 lakh people expected to pay their respect.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 23:42 [IST]