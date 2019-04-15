Karnataka PUC results 2019 to be declared today; How to check Karnataka Class 12 results

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka PUC result 2019 is likely to be declared today (April 15) by 11 am on the official Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) result website.

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 would be declared online by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM). The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held between March 1 to 18, 2019.

For those students wishing to pursue engineering, Karnataka PUC Result is very important, as the PUC score would be combined with the Karnataka CET score to arrive at the final ranking. It is on the basis of this ranking that the students would be able to opt for engineering of their choice

Links to check Karnataka PUC Result 2019:

Karnataka 2nd PUC result would be made available on the official websites karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results.

How to check Karnataka PUC result 2019:

Visit Karnataka PUC Result official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net

or examresults.net Once the results are officially declared, there would be a link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Click on the link and fill up all the details like name and roll number to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result would be displayed on the screen.