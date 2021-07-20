Karnataka PUC Result 2021 to be declared today at 4 pm

Is it another supersonic boom? What was that mysterious 'sound' heard in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 20: The Karnataka PUC Result 2021 will be released today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Karnataka PUC Result 2021 will be declared at 4 pm on July 20. The results for 7 lakh students will be declared today.

The results will be announced on the basis of the evaluation criteria released by the government. The marks obtained by the students in Class 10, 12 and Class 12 internal exam will be considered. 5% grace marks also will be provided to the regular as well as repeater students as per the evaluation policy. The results once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 8:36 [IST]