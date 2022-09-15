Karnataka govt tables anti-conversion bill in legislative council

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 15: The Karnataka government on Thursday tabled the anti-conversion bill in the Legislative Council, after it was passed in the Legislative Assembly. Congress is opposing the measure, but the likelihood that it would succeed has grown now that BJP has a majority.

The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, also known as the anti-conversion Bill, was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly last December amid a commotion by the Opposition. However, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not brought before the Council because it lacked a majority.

The Bill will guarantee the right to religious freedom and forbid the forcible conversion of people from one faith to another using deception, compulsion, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any other fraudulent means.

Ahead of the tabling of the bill, BJP MLA CT Ravi while speaking to reporters said, "The Anti-Conversion Bill will pass in the number game as well. No one supports conversion and we will not be scared of the mafia." "The bill should pass," he asserted.

"Even Congress and JDS must support the bill. Everything should go smoothly. It was passed in the Lower House and now it will be passed in the Upper House as well. We're all enthusiastic and it'll be passed, it is one of the most awaited bills," news agency ANI quoted BJP leader DS Arun as saying.

The BJP government has tabled a bill that grants anyone the ability to report a religious conversion, defending the state's right to religious freedom.

A forcible religious conversion would be punishable by up to ten years in jail, with the offence being non-bailable and cognizable.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 16:53 [IST]