    Increase delivery time, don't risk drivers' lives: Bengaluru top cop takes on Swiggy

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on executives of food delivery apps for violating traffic rules and risking their lives.

    "Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mins. Am seriously considering asking pizza companies to make it 40 mins as these kids risk their lives by breaking all traffic rules," he tweeted.

    According to police, several such services promise delivery of food orders within a stipulated amount of time. As a result, drivers often flout traffic norms in order to reach within the time limit.

    Responding to the tweet, Swiggy posted, "Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead.

    The top cop warned that the police may penalise riders for speeding, rash driving, jumping signals, riding without helmets, riding on footpaths or parking in 'no-parking' zones.

    Unhappy with the reply, Bhaskar Rao, posted again, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, your management will be behind bars," he said.

    swiggy bengaluru

