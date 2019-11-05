Good news Benagluru! Suburban trains project gets green signal from Railway board

  • search
    Bengaluru, Nov 05: Good news for the people of Bengaluru, as the most awaited Bengaluru suburban rail project got the green signal from the Extended Railway Board (top most decision making body of the railways). The decision came up after the Extended Railway Board meeting held on Monday where officials from NITI Aayog, Railway Ministry, Ministry of Planning and Statistics and Finance Ministry, approved the project.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Though, the file would next be placed before the Cabinet for the final approval.

    The Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said that they have working on getting clearance for the suburban trains for the last seven years. And now after getting the approval, they will work towards its implementation.

    This news is really a rejuvenating for many as the commuters will now get another mode of transport.

    Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejaswi Surya added, "With the Cabinet to take up the issue, we shall soon meet the PM to request him for a speedy clearance."

    Sanjeev Dyamannavar, Praja founding member, said it was a long-pending approval. "A major hurdle has been overcome with this approval. Now, we may get the Cabinet's approval in a month's time. The government should allocate appropriate funds for the project."

    The locals and the daily commuters said that the project would take a long time to get ready. Hence, the government should look at measures for a quick fix by providing more railway lines and increasing the frequency of trains with UMTA (Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) for last-mile connectivity.

    The citizens also emphasized on last-mile connectivity.

    "One million people travel on the Outer Ring Road-Sarjapur Corridor. If the trains are introduced and shuttle or Metro connectivity is provided on this high-density corridor, it would be of help. The public transport would not run in losses too. The government should get the Metro work done soon," Vishnu Prasad from Bellandur Development Forum said.

