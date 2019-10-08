Elephants: The biggest attraction of Mysuru Dasara festival

Bengaluru, Oct 08: It's a visual treat when Arjuna, Balarama, Abhimanyu and the rest of the elephants take to the streets of Mysore during Jamboo Savari, gracing the spectacle of Dasara procession on Vijayadashami. Dasara elephants have an aura and are a matter of great fascination for the tourist and local population.

Though the history of elephants taking part in the Dasara celebrations dates back to decades, the lead elephants, Drona, Balarama and Arjuna have become part of history and folk legends.

The practice of using elephants for the Dasara festivities came to the Mysore State from tradition followed in the Vijayanagara Empire. With the fall of Vijayanagar Empire in 1565 AD, the Wadiyars inherited and perpetuated the traditions of Vijayanagar Empire. Raja Wadiyar ascended the throne in 1610 AD, in Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital and inaugurated the Dasara Festivities which are still celebrated with all grandeur.

In the early days,elephants like Jayamarthanda, Airavata and Biligiriranga carried the Howdah for some years. Drona was accidentally electrocuted when he pulled down a creeper which was touching the electric wire. His successor was Balarama since 1998. Balarama carried the Howdah for 14 years. Now it is the turn of Arjuna.

On the day of Vijayadashami, the pachyderms hold a significant role and are traditionally decorated, offerings or puja are performed marking the launch of the Dasara festival and significance to have an auspicious start. The lead elephant has to carry nearly 1000 kgs, including 750kg golden howdah, on it's back for nearly four hours and walk 5 kms amid sea of people.

The cynosure of all eyes since 2012 is Arjuna who, during the Vijayadashmi procession, will carry the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari that will be placed on a golden howdah weighing around 750 kg.