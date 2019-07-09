BEL jobs for BE/BTech graduates: BEL announces 7 Deputy Engineer vacancies; How to apply
Bengaluru, July 09: BEL recruitment is underway and the Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL job openings for engineers have been announced. BEL has announced 7 deputy engineer vacancies on it official website.
Last date to apply for BEL Deputy Engineer jobs is July 26, 2019. The recruitment process involves written exam and interview.
BEL recruitment 2019: Deputy Engineer jobs details-
BEL official notification states that there are a total of 7 Deputy engineer openings, out of which one opening is for Deputy Engineer (Quality), 1 vacancy for Deputy Engineer (Production), 3 job openings for Deputy Engineer (Product Support) and 2 vacancies for Senior Engineer (Testing). Selection will be through a Written Test, followed by an Interview for only those candidates who qualify in the written test. For deyails of educational qualification required and skill set needed, please go through official notification which can be downloaded below.
BEL Deputy Engineer jobs official notification: Click Here
BEL Deputy Engineer jobs application form download: Click Here
How to apply for BEL Deputy Engineer job openings:
Send it by post - speed post/registered post/courier to below mentioned address:
HEAD-HR,
BEL-THALES Systems Limited,
CNP Area, BEL Industrial Estate,
Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560013
Please ensure that it reaches BEL before last date i.e. July 26.