BBMP to submit fire safety report of KR Market to HC

Bengaluru

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, July 4: The Karnataka High Court asked the BBMP to submit a status report on clearance of illegal shops in KR Market in Bengaluru and the implementation of fire safety measures.

The court asked the civic body to submit the report after conducting a spot inspection as reported by Deccan Herald.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed in 2017 by the Bengaluru Flower Merchants' Association, K.R. Market, questioning the BBMP's action of allowing illegal shops blocking the entry and fire exit areas disrupting air flow that may lead to fire incidents within the complex.

The hearing was adjourned to July 30.