  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BBMP to submit fire safety report of KR Market to HC

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 4: The Karnataka High Court asked the BBMP to submit a status report on clearance of illegal shops in KR Market in Bengaluru and the implementation of fire safety measures.

    BBMP to submit fire safety report of KR Market to HC
    Representational Image

    The court asked the civic body to submit the report after conducting a spot inspection as reported by Deccan Herald.

    Hundreds participate in walkathon for 'a greener and safer Bengaluru'

    A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed in 2017 by the Bengaluru Flower Merchants' Association, K.R. Market, questioning the BBMP's action of allowing illegal shops blocking the entry and fire exit areas disrupting air flow that may lead to fire incidents within the complex.

    The hearing was adjourned to July 30.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bbmp bengaluru karnataka high court

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue