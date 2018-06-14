Around 30 trains canceled due to platform overhaul work at Varanasi station

Due to a construction work at Varanasi Railway Station, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel around 30 trains from June 15 to July 26. The trains that would be canceled for a period of nearly 42 days are those falling under Lucknow division of the railways. Almost all these trains are those originating or ending at Varanasi station.

The cancellation, however, is temporary. The services for these trains are expected to become operational again after July 26.

The entire exercise is aimed at improving the overall infrastructure at Varanasi station and nearby zones.

Here is the list of trains that would be affected by this move:

20904 - Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Superfast Express: Train journey beginning on June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13 and 20.

20903 - Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Superfast Express: Train journey starting on June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11 and 18.

19168 - Varanasi-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express: Train journey starting on June 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 and July 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27.

19167 - Ahmedabad-Varanasi Sabarmati Express: Train journey starting on June 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24.

11072 - Varanasi-Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus Kamayani Express: Train journey starting from June 15 to July 27 will remain cancelled.

11071 - Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Kamayani Express: Train journey commencing from June 13 to July 25 will remain cancelled.

11108-21108 - Varanasi-Gwalior/Khajuraho Bundelkhand Express: Train journey commencing from June 15 to July 26 will remain cancelled.

11107-21107 - Gwalior/Khajuraho-Varanasi Bundelkhand Express: Train journey commencing from June 14 to July 25 will remain cancelled.

16230 - Varanasi-Maysore Express: Train journey starting on June 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 and July 05, 07, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 26.

16229 - Maysore-Varanasi Express: Train journey commencing on June 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 and July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 will remain cancelled.

17324 - Varanasi-Hubli Express: Train journey begining on Juny 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22.

17323 - Hubli-Varanasi Express: Train Journey starting on June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20.

13133 - Sealdah-Varanasi Express: Train journey commencing on June 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and July 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25.

13134 - Varanasi-Sealdah Express: Train journey beginning on June 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27.

