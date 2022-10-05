Coastal Andhra to get heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days: IMD

The heavy rainfall is attributed to a trough which is standing over Andhra Pradesh, the head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre stated.

Visakhapatnam, Oct 05: The coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to get heavy rainfall for the next two-threedays, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"A trough is now standing over Andhra Pradesh coast. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the coming three days on the north and south coasts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 5 (today) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh," ANI quoted Sunanda Moka, Head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, saying.

She further said that a low-pressure area was developing over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving in the west-northwestward direction. "Low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast is an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is moving in the west-northwestward direction," Moka said.

The IMD has predicted rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till Thursday. "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 04th - 06th; Telangana on 05th & 06th," IMD said in a tweet dated Tuesday.

The statement continued, "Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka on 08th; over north Tamilnadu on 07th & 08th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 05th October, 2022,"