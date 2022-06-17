AP Intermediate Results 2022: 1st, 2nd Year results expected today

Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022. Moreover, there are 7-8 Subjects in each class and all are compulsory to pass to get a passing certificate.

New Delhi, Jun 17: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) will announce the AP Inter Results 2022 for 11th and 12th Class. Once declared, it will be available on Bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who get more than 90% Marks in these results are entitled to get scholarships from the State Government and their name is also mentioned on the Topper List.

Nearly 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

AP Inter Result Link 2022: List of websites

Here is the list of websites through which students can check their AP Inter Exam 1st & 2nd Year Result which are as follows.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2022: How to check

Go to BSEAP's official website - bse.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link

Enter your login information and click on submit button

It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference

AP Intermediate Results 2022 date is expected to be announced soon. BIE AP exams were held from May 6 to 24, 2022.