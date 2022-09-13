Tirupati, Sept 13: The much awaited and revered 9-day annual 'brahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill-shrine at Tirumala, is all set to begin on September 27 and after a gap of two years, the devotees too would be allowed to be part of the festivities.

Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that is in-charge of the temple administration, has decided to allow devotees to take part in the 'Navaratri' festivities on the hill after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official told PTI.