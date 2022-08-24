Railway job aspirant hires dummy candidate, peels off thumb skin for clearance in Vadodara

The candidate, identified as as Manish Kumar Shambunath (26) and the person he hired, Rajyaguru Gupta (22) both natives of Bihar were arrested by the Laxmipura police.

The incident came to light when the invigilator was not able to take the thumb impression of the dummy candidate. So, when he cked by applying sanitiser, the the layer of the skin came undone.

"In the third shift of the examination on August 22, scheduled from 5 to 6.30 pm, the candidates were taken to the fourth floor where they are allotted their labs and put through biometric verification of Aadhar card data, by using the left thumb impression on a biometric sequencing device...", Indian Express reported quoting FIR.

"Akhilendrasinh used a sanitiser to clean the thumb in order to retry the verification. He then discovered that the person had a layer of skin stuck onto his thumb, which is why the second biometric verification could not be completed despite multiple attempts," the FIR added.

The Laxmipura police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections for punishment for cheating by personation (419), making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person, intending it to be believed that the document was made by a real person (464), forgery (465), forgery for purpose of cheating 468, and criminal conspiracy [120(B)] as well as the Information Technology Act, 2000.