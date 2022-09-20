In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi CM is being greeted by 'Modi-Modi' chants at Vadodara airport. Soon the supporters of the AAP convener started chanting 'Kejriwal-Kejriwal' as he leaves the airport. The clip has now gone viral.

Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has promised to implement the old pension scheme for government employees in Gujarat like in Punjab if his party is voted to power in the assembly elections, which are due in December this year.

Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state. "Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat," PTI quoted him as saying.

"Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat," the Delhi chief minister said. Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle. "If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months," he said.

Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government. He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

The Delhi CM has been visiting Gujarat frequently and holding campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections which will be held later this year.

Last week, he had interaction with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.