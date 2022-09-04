Why Shailaja Teacher declined Magsaysay Award?

"I got a letter from Magsaysay award committee. As a member of the CPIM central committee, I discussed this with my party and together we decided not to accept the award," ANI quoted the former Health Minister in a tweet.

Why she was choosen for the award?

She was considered for 64th Magsaysay Award for the commitment and dedication shown by her during the health crisis and service towards ensuring an accessible public health system, according to a report in the New Indian Express.

KK Shailaja was known as a "rockstar" health minister for the way she handled the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Kerala. She was also hailed for her role in checking the Nipah virus.

The manner in which the small state handled such outbreaks was appreciated at national and international levels.

Why did Shailaja rejected the offer?

The same report states that the former Health Minister had consulted the party leadership after being approached by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in July. However, the party analysed from different aspects before asking her not to accept the award as she was discharging her duties as the minister assigned by the government.

Also, the two outbreaks were contained due to the combined efforts of the government, the party felt and informed her that there was no need to accept the honour in her individual capacity, the report further states.

The other reason why the CPM was against her decision to receive the award because it was given in the name of a leader who worked against the Communist guerillas.