‘Not Nupur Sharma, it is the PM, it is the HM responsible….’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

"It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. ..This environment of anger and this environment of hatred. And frankly, the creation of this environment in the country is an anti-national act," he said in Kalpetta after visiting his office vandalised by SFI activists a week ago.

Gandhi said the creation of such an environment was against the interest of India and its people. "...it is completely wrong and it is going to lead to a tragedy," he said.

. .

The former Congress president said his party builds bridges between communities and brings people together while the BJP and the RSS were 'creating division' among the people.

The Supreme Court today came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks.

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities. "She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.