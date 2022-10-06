According to reports, five students, a teacher and three KSRTC passengers were among killed in the accident. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an officer of the Vadakkenchery police station told news agency PTI.

Around 40 people were also injured in the crash, police said. The injured were rushed to Palakkad district hospital, Alathur Taluk Hospital, and a private hospital in Thrissur.

Those undergoing treatment at the Palakkad district hospital: Muhammad Hashim (Pandalam), Manoj (Kallepulli), Praveen Varghese (Tiruppur), Vishnu (Muvatupuzha) and Abdul Rauf (Ponnani).Those undergoing treatment in Thrissur:Harikrishnan (22), Ameya (17), Ananya (17), Shraddha (15), Aneeja (15), Amrita (15), Tanushree (15), Hin Joseph (15), Janeema (15), Arun Kumar (38), Blesson (18), and Elsa (18).