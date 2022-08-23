Kerala to have online monitoring facility to check availability of medicines in govt hospitals

She said that hospital employees should use the online system of Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) to ensure availability of medicines. Real time data of medicines will be available through the special software once all the hospitals update the data regarding the distribution of medicines on each day, she said.

Through this system, it would be possible to know the medicine stock in a hospital and the drugs can be distributed according to their shortage, she added. She said that if there is deficiency of any drug by a certain percentage, it should be communicated to KMSCL so that medicines in short supply can be procured without any delay.

These measures have been brought in pursuant to news reports of alleged shortage or lack of medicines, even basic drugs, in some government-run hospitals. The Congress-led UDF opposition has also criticised the state government on the issue.