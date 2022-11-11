Kerala TET registration 2022 ends today, exam dates

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11: Kerala TET registration 2022- The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) registration deadline will end today, November 11. Candidates can apply online for the Examination through the official website. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released official notification for the exam.

According to the official exam schedule released, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be conducted in 2 shifts. According to the updated calendar, KTET 2022 will take place on December 3 and 4.

The first exam is scheduled to be held on December 3 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The next exam will be conducted on December 04 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

KTET 2022 Registration: Important Dates

For KTET Category 1: December 3, 2022 and the shift would be from: Shift 1 - 10 AM - 12.30 PM

For KTET Category 2: December 3 and Shift 2 timing - 2 PM - 4.30 PM

For KTET Category 3: December 4 and Shift 1 - 10 AM - 12.30 PM

For KTET Category 4: December 4 and Shift 2 - 2 PM - 4.30 PM

On the official website, candidates can also check the KTET category-specific syllabus and sample question papers. Once the registration process is over, the KTET admit cards will be released on November 21, 2022, on the official website.

KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).