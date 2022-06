Kerala SSLC results 2022 to be declared tomorrow; how to check

This year, 4.27 lakh students wrote the SSLC exams in April out of which 4,26,999 students appeared through school while 408 students appeared through private registration. It was conducted in 2,961 centres including Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

As per the data provided by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, 2.31 lakh out of 4.27 students were English medium students. While 2,151 students opted Tamil as their medium of language, 1 457 students took the exam in Kannada language.

It has to be noted that close to two lakh students wrote the exams in Malayalam language. The data also shows that 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls took the SSLC exams in Kerala in 2022.

How to Check SSLC Kerala Results?