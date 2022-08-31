Kerala: Sleeper tickets for day-time travellers from Sep 1

Kochi, Aug 31: After two years, passengers, who are travelling during day time, can get sleeper class ticket in in mail and express trains. The Thiruvananthapuram railway division is set to resume the service from September 1.

The passengers, who travel between 6 am and 9 pm, can buy the tickets from the unreserved ticket counters at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station.

The service is being resumed in the trains travelling towards Mangaluru and Chennai and the Palakkad division is expected to follow suit soon. It has to be noted that the passenger should vacate the seat once the traveller with reserved ticket comes.

This service existed before but it was discontinued during the COVID-19 crisis. With a heavy rush for tickets due to Onam festival, the authorities have taken the decision to sell vacant seats in the sleeper compartments for the day-time travellers.

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated across Kerala. This year, Onam is celebrated from August 30 to September 8.