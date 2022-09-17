Kerala lottery result: Check Onam Bumper (Thiruvonam) result date, time and prize money

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17: A lottery ticket can change the fate of a man. Especially, if you have purchased an Onam Bumper lottery ticket, there is a chance of a ticket changing your fortune.

The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Onam Bumper 2022 (BR-87) aka Thiruvonam Bumper on Sunday at 2 pm.