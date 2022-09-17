Kerala lottery result: Check Onam Bumper (Thiruvonam) result date, time and prize money

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17: A lottery ticket can change the fate of a man. Especially, if you have purchased an Onam Bumper lottery ticket, there is a chance of a ticket changing your fortune.
The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Onam Bumper 2022 (BR-87) aka Thiruvonam Bumper on Sunday at 2 pm.
The Kerala government has increased the first prize of the lottery to Rs 25 crore.
Check Prize money and other details:
Draw In 10 Series: TA,TB,TC,TD,TE,TG,TH,TJ,TK,TL
- 1st Prize: Rs 25,00,00,000/-(25 Crore) (1 no)
- Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh (9 nos)
- 2nd Prize: Rs 5 Crore (1 no)
- 3rd Prize: Rs 1 Crore (10 no)
- 4th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh (Up to 90)
- 5th Prize: Rs 5,000/- (Up to 72000)
- 6th Prize: Rs 3,000/- (Up to 48600)
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000/- (Up to 66,600)
- 8th Prize: Rs 1,000/- (Up to 210600)