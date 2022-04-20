Kerala Lottery Result 2022 Today: Akshaya AK-545 Winners List to be out at 3 pm

Kerala lottery draws for each weekly lottery are conducted at 3.00 pm on the draw date of a respective lottery. The lottery department publishes the lottery draw result on the official website of Kerala lotteries on the same day at 4:30 PM.

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: The Kerala Lottery Today Akshaya AK-545 Lottery Result will be declared today. The result will be available on the official website.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result are available on keralalotteries.com.

How to claim the prize money?

When the Akshaya AK 545 lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders must verify their numbers by thoroughly matching them with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders must then submit their Akshaya AK 545 tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification, a valid photo identity proof must also be presented.

The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the declaration of results, or the Akshaya AK 545 lottery prize money will not be awarded to the winning ticket holders.

Ticket holders who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand people who win less than Rs 5,000 can go to any authorised lottery shop in the state to claim their prize.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was set up in 1967 and presently holds seven weekly lotteries- Akshaya, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi and Win-Win.