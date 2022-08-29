Kerala: Govt employees to get Rs 4K as Onam bonus

The benefits and assistance would reach over 13 lakh employees and labourers working in the government sector, he said in a statement.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme would be paid a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

All the state sector employees would be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Part-time and contingent staff would get the advance of Rs 6,000 on their salaries, the minister added.