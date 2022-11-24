Kerala govt announces SSLC, Plus Two exam dates | Check

The SSLC examination will be held between March 9 and March 29. The Model examination will be held between February 27 and conclude on March 3.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24: Dates of the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23 were announced by the Kerala government on Thursday.

The evaluation will start on April 3, 2023, and the result will be announced on May 10. This was confirmed by Kerala public education department.

Also, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

The education department said that the model examinations will be conducted between February 27 and March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will commence on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25.

The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said.