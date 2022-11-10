'Keep a coffin ready': Kerala cop investigating RSS worker gets death threat

"He asked the probing officer to keep a coffin ready," police said, according to news agency ANI. It has to be noted that the cops have arrested 34 people in connection with the RSS worker murder and all of the accused are related to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sreenivasan was murdered on April 16, a day after (PFI) leader, Subair, was hacked to death in front of his father in Palakkad district in Kerala.

Sreenivasan was killed as a retaliation to Subair's murder.

Following the two incidents, a special investigation teams were formed to probe with ADGP law and order heading the teams.

On the other hand, the government of India banned the Popular Front of India, last month. The decision comes after two back-to-back mega nation wide raids on the outfit.

The government took the decision to ban the outfit for five years after it was found that it was indulging in alleged terror funding.

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.