'If I have nominated even one person using authority, I'll resign': Kerala governor on VC row

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 03: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday challenged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan "to show one example of political interference by him in the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities" and said that if he could prove one such appointment, he would resign.

The governor also said, "If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, using my authority, then I will resign." He also challenged CM Pinarayi Vijayan saying "Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it?," ANI quoted him as saying.

The governor also slammed Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged gold smuggling scam and said, "I see that smuggling activities are patronised by the Chief Minister's Office. If the state government, CMO and people close to CM are involved in smuggling activities, there are grounds for me to interfere."

He added, "There are issues in which I must interfere. I didn't make any allegations (about Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan). CM's secretary was sacked. Was he patronising those involved in the case without CM's knowledge? Then, it's a reflection on CM's capability."

"For one month, I returned every file relating to the University... There is a 'Laxman Rekha' for everybody. CM not responding to the call of the Governor is crossing 'Laxman Rekha'... people in CM office were patronising the smuggling," said governor Arif Khan.

Today, the Kerala high court is to hear the petitions filed by the seven vice chancellors challenging the show-cause notice issued to them by the Kerala governor today.

