Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 is expected to be released on Monday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check
The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How to check
- Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.
- Now, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.
- Provide your roll number and submit.
- The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout for future reference.