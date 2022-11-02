CBI Recruitment 2022 Out: Check salary, eligibility, and how to apply

New Delhi, Nov 02: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) SCB, Thiruvananthapuram branch has invited applications for the post of Consultants for Pairvi Work on Contractual basis. The job location will be at CBI, SCB, Thiruvananthapuram Branch for attending the work related to cases in various courts in Kerala.

Vacancy: Consultants for Pairvi Work - 01

Last date: The last date to apply for the post is 18.11.2022. Eligible candidates can apply on or before last date.

Age Limit: The candidate must be in sufficient health to carry out his or her official duties and must not have reached the age of 65 as of the application deadline.

The retired officers of the Central/State Police forces at the rank of Inspector or above with 10 years of experience in investigation or Prosecution of Criminal Cases in the Court of Law, are eligible. The applicant may have fair knowledge of Computer applications such as MS Word and sending e-mails etc.

Salary: The Consultant would receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs. 40,000. Any tax, including income tax, must be withheld at source in accordance with government directives.

Selection process: The selection for the post is based on Interview or Other process.

How to apply for CBI Recruitment 2022?

The interested persons must submit their applications in the prescribed format as enclosed herewith by Regd. Post/Speed Post to "Head of Zone, CBI, 3rd Floor, EVK Sampath Maligai, College Road, Chennai.