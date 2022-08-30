Atham to Thiruvonam: Know the 10-day celebrations of Onam

Onam has observed Shukla Trayodashi of Shravana asterism in the Chingam Malayalam month (end of August and start of September).

Onam 2022: Date And Time

This year, Onam (Tiruvonam) will be celebrated on Thursday 08 September 2022. The nakshatra begins at 04:00 pm on 07 September 2022 and ends at 01:46 pm on 08 September 2022.

Onam 2022: Day-Wise Significance

Day 1, Atham: The first day. Known as Atham, which marks the beginning of the fetival. It is believed that Asura King Mahabali's annual visit from Patala Lok to every Malayali home and meet people on Tiruvonam day.

Atham Nakshatra begins at 11:04 PM, Aug 29

Atham Nakshatra ends at 11:50 PM, Aug 30

Day 2, Chithira: The second day is known as Chithira. On this day, another layer of a carpet of flower called Pookalam is added. They welcome Bali by burning lamps and singing traditional Onam songs to him.

Chithira Nakshatra begins at 11:50 PM, Aug 30

Chithira Nakshatra ends at 12:12 AM, Sep 01

Day 3, Chodhi: The third day is called Chodhi Pookkalam when another layer is added to the carpet of flowers. People buy new clothes, jewellery and also gift each other on this day and it is known as Onakodi.

Chothi Nakshatra begins at 12:12 AM, Sep 01

Chothi Nakshatra ends at 12:12 AM, Sep 02

Day 4, Visakam: It is the fourth day of this festival on which the preparation related Onasadhya or Onam feast begins.

Vishakham Nakshatra begins at 12:12 AM, Sep 02

Vishakham Nakshatra ends at 11:47 PM, Sep 02

Day 5, Anizham: The fifth day is called Anizham which is exclusively earmarked for the famous boat race. This race begins from Aranmula, a small town in Pathanamthitta.

Day 6, Thriketa: The sixth day is known as Thriketa, on which day the holidays for the festival begins and people spend most of their time celebrating the festival.

Thrikketta Nakshatra begins at 10:57 PM, Sep 03

Thrikketta Nakshatra ends at 09:43 PM, Sep 04

Day 7, Moolam: On the seventh day, Moolam temples organize elaborate pujas. This day also marks the beginning of Ona Sadya and cultural performances.

Moolam Nakshatra begins at 09:43 PM, Sep 04

Moolam Nakshatra ends at 08:06 PM, Sep 05

Day 8, Pooradam: The eighth day is called Pooradam. On this day, the idols of King Mahabali and Vamana are installed at home and the King visits the home of Malayali people on this day.

Pooradam Nakshatra begins at 08:06 PM, Sep 05

Pooradam Nakshatra ends at 06:09 PM, Sep 06

Day 9, Uthradom: The ninth day is called Uthradom. On this day, Mahabali arrives at Kerala. Traditional meals are prepared at home and fresh vegetables are bought as well.

Uthradam Nakshatra begins at 06:09 PM, Sep 06

Uthradam Nakshatra ends at 04:00 PM, Sep 07

Day 10, Thiruvonam: It is the tenth day, which is knownas Thiruvonam. This is when King Mahabali is greeted with a warm welcome by the people of Kerala. People take bath early in the morning and in homes, Thiruona Sadya (Special meal for Onam) is prepared.

Thiruvonam Nakshatra begins at 04:00 PM, Sep 07

Thiruvonam Nakshatra ends at 01:46 PM, Sep 08