Thane, Sep 7: The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a well near her house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.

Local firemen along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The deceased was identified as Sharada Murlidhar Burse, a resident of Siddheshwar Garden society located nearby in Kolshet area, he said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, a police official said.