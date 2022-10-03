Unaccounted cash and gold biscuits worth Rs 1.71 cr found from passenger at train station

Thane, Oct 03: Unaccounted cash and two gold biscuits collectively worth Rs 1.71 crore were found in the backpack of a passenger at Titwala railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra, an RPF official said on Monday.

The cash and gold biscuits were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation. A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Ganesh Mondal, who was moving suspiciously on the railway station platform, on October 1.