Thane: Two snatch mobiles, credit cards from man, shop online for over Rs 1.6 lakh

The incident had taken place on August 2 in Bhiwandi area here in Maharashtra and the two accused were arrested on Sunday, senior police inspector Madan Ballal from Narpoli police station said.

Thane, Sep 20: Thane police have arrested two persons who allegedly robbed a man of his mobile phones and other belongings last month and used his credit cards to shop online, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim was going home on a bicycle when the two motorcycle-borne accused allegedly waylaid him, threw a spice powder in his eyes and snatched his four mobile phones worth more than Rs 20,000, ATM and credit cards and driving licence, he said.

The accused later discarded the mobile handsets and put the SIM cards into other phones. They also allegedly used the victim's credit cards to purchase items worth Rs 1,61,388 from an online shopping platform, the official said.

A police probe team worked on various leads including CCTV footage of the area and intelligence inputs. The police nabbed the accused - Minazul Faizul Haque (25) and Sharimuddin Anwaruddin Rehman (23) - on Sunday and recovered the victim's mobile phones, ATM and credit cards and driving licence, the official said. A process was also underway to recover the goods fraudulently purchased by them, he added.