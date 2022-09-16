Pooja Pandit Ahire was seriously injured after a speeding autorickshaw hit her when she alighted from a bus at Kapurbawdi on June 23, 2018. She died in a hospital on June 25, with her medical bills amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

The compensation includes Rs 19.65 lakh for loss of income, Rs 1.85 lakh as medical expenses, and Rs 1.68 lakh for various other losses.

The MACT said Rs 9 lakh will be paid to the father, Rs 13,80,000 to the mother and Rs 40,000 to the brother of the deceased. Advocate UR Vishwakarma appeared for the applicants and Arvind Tiwari for the insurance firm.