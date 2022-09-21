The deceased was a native of Malda in West Bengal.

Based on technical inputs, the police arrested Sanif Asu Sahi from Bandra in neighbouring Mumbai on Tuesday, the official said.

During questioning, Sahi, who also hails from Malda, told the police that he and his associate Zakir Shaikh had killed Vahid, the official said.

The accused told the police that he suspected his younger brother was killed by Vahid and his associates three years back.

To avenge his brother's murder, Sahi and his associate allegedly killed Vahid on September 18, the police said.

The police have registered a case against Sahi under relevant provisions and efforts are on to nab Shaikh, the official said.