Thane: Man falls from bike, run over by water tanker

Thane, Aug 29: A 22-year-old man was killed when a water tanker ran over him after he fell from his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Monday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil tweeted a video of incident, which took place around 8 pm on Sunday, and tagged the post to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) while saying the man died due to pothole on road.