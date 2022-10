Thane, Oct 10: Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 28 lakh after promising to get him a loan of Rs 2 crore, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan, said the four accused, including a woman, took Rs 28 lakh as "processing" and "facilitation" fees but failed to arrange the Rs 2 crore loan, the Wagle Estate police station official said.