Thane: Cable operator kills self, suicide abetment case registered against 15

On September 10, Patil allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train between Dativali and Nilaje stations, police said.

The police later found a suicide note in his house in which he held the accused persons responsible for the extreme step, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Patil's brother, the police have registered a case against 15 people, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.