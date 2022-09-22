Thane: Army aspirant run over by train

Rameshwar Deore, hailing from Dhule district in Maharashtra, had come to Mumbra where interviews are underway for the recruitment of 'Agniveers' under the scheme, an official from Thane railway police station said.

Deore was run over by a speeding train, the official said without giving more details.

He was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.