Revenue official flees as ACB tries to nab him taking bribe

Thane, Oct 13: A 'talathi' (local revenue department official) escaped when he was about to be nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Khutghar Shahapur village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Wednesday, he said. "The accused had made a demand of Rs 13,000 from the complainant for the transfer of land in a housing society's name. After negotiation, the amount was finalised at Rs 5,000.