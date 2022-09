Palghar, Sep 14: Police have rescued two women and arrested a 50-year-old man who was allegedly pushing them into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, police raided a house in Kamla Park area on Monday and found the two women, aged 18 and 19, being forced into prostitution by the accused, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.