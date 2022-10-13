Minor boy stabbed by 3; runs pillar to post to file complaint

Thane, Oct 13: A 16-year-old boy from Airoli in Navi Mumbai was stabbed by three unidentified persons who also robbed him, the Thane railway police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who suffered injury in the attack, was made to run from pillar to post to register a complaint and finally the Thane police helped him out, they said. The police, quoting the victim's complaint, said the teenager was stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday by the three accused who were standing near the booking office at Airoli suburban station.