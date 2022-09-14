Maha: Rs 34.87 lakh compensation to parents of road accident victim

Thane, Sep 14: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 34.87 lakh to the parents of a 27-year-old man killed in a road accident in 2019.

In the order passed last month, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, MACT member M M Walimohammed ordered the owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer to make the payment jointly and severally along with an interest of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition.