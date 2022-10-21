In two separate firing incidents, two men injured in Thane

According to the police, unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a car belonging to a businessman in Naupada area around 5 am, and when a passerby questioned them, they fired at him at point blank range and injured him.

Thane, Oct 21: Two persons were injured in different incidents of firing reported in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, an official said.

In the second incident, a history-sheeter was allegedly shot by unidentified persons around 10.30 am in Mama Bhanja Hill area, he said.

Two rounds were fired at the man, who was later taken to a hospital in a critical condition, the official said.

Offences have been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Naupada and Wagle Estate police stations, he added.