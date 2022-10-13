Husband along with 7 family members booked for harassing woman over birth of girl

The accused were also unhappy that the baby was dark-complexioned, he said. The case was filed at Taloja police station based on the complaint lodged by the 29-year-old woman, who was married to the main accused in February 2019.

Thane, Oct 13: Police have registered a case against a man and seven members of his family at Taloja in Navi Mumbai for allegedly torturing his wife for giving birth to a girl, an official said on Thursday.

The couple resided at Kamothe area along with her in-laws. "In November 2019, the victim gave birth to a baby girl, following which her in-laws started taunting and harassing her.

They said they wanted a boy, but she delivered a girl, who is dark-skinned. They kept harassing her mentally and physically," the official said quoting the complaint.

They also made a demand of Rs 10 lakh to buy a car, and when she expressed her inability, she was driven out of the house along with the new-born. After that, she lived with her parents, he said.

Her in-laws also wanted her husband to marry another woman and he also threatened to kill their daughter, the complaint added. A case under Indian Penal Code sections has been registered against the eight accused, including the man's brother and sister, for alleged dowry harassment and threatening.