Thane, Oct 07: An autorickshaw driver from Bhandup in Mumbai has been cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh by five persons who allegedly promised him United States dollars in exchange, a Thane police official said on Friday.

Jaiprakash Dubey had ferried one of the accused, a woman, in his three-wheeler to Navi Mumbai on June 2 and after striking a conversation, she told him she had US dollars for exchange, the police official said.